Cold start, then temperatures to approach 50 on Wednesday

We had a cold start on Wednesday with low temperatures in the 20s and a wind chill between 18 and 28 degrees.

While it’s cold in the morning, we will have sunny skies, the winds and chill will diminish and high temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Wednesday night and Thursday will be fair, clouds will increase and we will have milder temperatures in the lower 50s.

On Friday, we will have widely scattered showers and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Saturday will be rainy and temps will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

Sunday will be less wet, but dreary.