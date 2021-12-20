Cold Start to the Holiday Week

We're starting the week of Christmas with low temperatures and bright sunshine.

It will be a cold start today with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. The feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens.

Highs today are in the middle 30s.

Tomorrow looks fair with highs in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow night into Wednesday, a light freezing rain or rain is possible. At this time, it looks minor and very light.

Thursday and Friday are fair.

Christmas Day could feature some rain or maybe wet snow. Our NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on it and will update the forecast as details become available.

