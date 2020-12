After this weekend's stormy weather, the start to the new work week will be cold and sunny.

There will be lots of sunshine on Monday with colder than normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s, which is a few degrees colder than the normal high of 43.

Tomorrow will be chilly with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 36.

There is a chance for some flurries on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

By Thursday, milder weather arrives with highs in the mid 40s.

