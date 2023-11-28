Cold Tuesday, scattered snow showers for some

The “feels-like” temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 10s and 20s and the day will be partly to mostly sunny for most across the state, but not for all.

Scattered snow showers can whiten the ground in some areas.

Winds will increase and gusts near 30 miles per hour will put an extra chill in the air, so it will be cold for football playoffs tonight.

Wednesday will be fair and chilly, and it will be less cold on Thursday and seasonable.

Showers will develop later on Friday.

