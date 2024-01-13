Colder temperatures and snow showers expected Sunday

Behind the latest storm that brought flooding to the state, temperatures will turn much colder starting on Sunday with an Arctic airmass coming down from the north.

As a front passes midday on Sunday, snow squalls are likely.

There could be brief minor accumulation as the squalls and snow showers pass through.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s, but will feel colder with windy conditions bringing a wind chill in the 20s.

