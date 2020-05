Temperatures today will be colder than normal for this time of year. Highs will be near 55, which is 15 degrees below normal.

There will be some passing clouds tonight and a sprinkle is possible. Lows will be near 35.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be fair. Highs will be near 60 on Wednesday and will reach the 60s by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain is Friday where scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. It will be warmer with temperatures in the 70s.

