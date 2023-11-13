Coldest temps of the season to start new workweek

Happy Monday. Don't forget to warm up your car before you head out as we start the morning off with cold temperatures.

The temperatures are the coldest we've seen so far this season.

Right now, temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s across the state.

This afternoon, we'll see increased clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

A stray sprinkle or snowflake is possible.

Tuesday looks breezy with highs near 50.

As the week goes on, temperatures will continue to increase with highs near 50 on Wednesday and near 59 on Thursday. By Friday, highs could be in the low 60s.

