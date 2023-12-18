StormTracker

Comfort Suites in Norwich closed after water floods hotel

Flooding at Comfort Suites in Norwich
Yantic Fire Engine Company

The Comfort Suites in Norwich is closed after the parking lot flooded and water rushed into the hotel on Monday.  

The owner of the hotel said they are looking into what caused water to fill the parking lot and the hotel is closed indefinitely.  

The Comfort Suites is located at 247 Otrobando Ave. and the Yantic Fire Engine Company pumped water out of the parking lot, but said the water had broken one of the glass doors by the hotel pool and rushed in.

Several areas of the state have been dealing with flooding Monday after heavy rain and strong winds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

StormTrackerNorwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us