Comfort Suites in Norwich closed after water floods hotel

The Comfort Suites in Norwich is closed after the parking lot flooded and water rushed into the hotel on Monday.

The owner of the hotel said they are looking into what caused water to fill the parking lot and the hotel is closed indefinitely.

The Comfort Suites is located at 247 Otrobando Ave. and the Yantic Fire Engine Company pumped water out of the parking lot, but said the water had broken one of the glass doors by the hotel pool and rushed in.

Several areas of the state have been dealing with flooding Monday after heavy rain and strong winds.

