StormTracker

Sunny and warm with a chance for scattered storms on Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s. The humidity levels will be OK, but slightly more noticeable.

Scattered thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon and gusty winds are possible in any storms that fire up. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists only expect three or four coming from the north.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It will clear on Thursday night and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Friday will be another sunny day.

Then we’ll have more clouds on Saturday and temperatures in the 80s and a better chance of some showers comes on Sunday.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Aug. 15

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for August 15

Ernesto is a threat to Bermuda on Friday night and Saturday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us