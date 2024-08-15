Sunny and warm with a chance for scattered storms on Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s. The humidity levels will be OK, but slightly more noticeable.

Scattered thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon and gusty winds are possible in any storms that fire up.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists only expect three or four coming from the north.

It will clear on Thursday night and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Friday will be another sunny day.

Then we’ll have more clouds on Saturday and temperatures in the 80s and a better chance of some showers comes on Sunday.

Ernesto is a threat to Bermuda on Friday night and Saturday.