High temperatures in the upper-70s Thursday

The day is starting off cloudy, but the skies will turn partly sunny as the day goes on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We will have much lower humidity as well.

Friday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80, along with low humidity.

As the long weekend begins, it will start with a mostly cloudy Saturday.

There is a late-day chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but there’s a better chance of them happening overnight.

Humidity will rise and Sunday will start with morning showers, then we’ll have partial clearing.

Labor Day will be sunny and less humid.