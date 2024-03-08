StormTracker

Sunny and mild on Friday, then rain returns

Friday will be sunny and mild with temperatures in the 50s and tonight will be fair.

Then, the rain returns after we already had some very heavy rain this week.

Clouds will thicken and increase on Saturday, then rain will develop around dinnertime.

On Saturday night, it will be pouring.

Then rain will come to an end early Sunday.

And the day will be cloudy and windy with high temperatures around 50.

Sunday night will be blustery and that will continue into Monday, but next week looks much nicer.

