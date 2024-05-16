StormTracker

Rain will be on and off Thursday and heavy at times

There will be periods of rain, on and off, on Thursday and it will be heavy at times into the afternoon. The rain will come to an end this evening.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, with low temperatures in the 50s and highs in the middle 70s.

The weekend will feature plenty of clouds with a slight shower chance on Saturday. 

Temperatures will be in the 70s on both days.

Next week will be warmer and sunnier, with highs in the 80s!

