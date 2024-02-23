Cloudy with high temperatures in 40s on Friday

The morning showers on Friday will end quickly.

The clouds, however, will hang tough for much of the day and some partial clearing will happen later on. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Then tonight will turn clear and cooler.

On Saturday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, a gusty breeze and temperatures that are below average.

The highs will only be between 32 and 37.

Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The milder weather will arrive on Monday and Tuesday and showers return by Wednesday.

High temperatures will get into the 50s.