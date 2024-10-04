Beautiful day Friday with temperatures in mid-70s

Friday will be a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, which is five to 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Tonight, we will have passing clouds and temperatures near 60 degrees.

A few early, early showers will move in on Saturday morning, then the day will turn bright and sunny with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday will be bright and fair with high temperatures closer to 72.

We will have some rain showers on Monday morning, then it will clear.

Next week will be much cooler, with high temperatures in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Many will have their first frosts and maybe a freeze for some.