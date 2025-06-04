Smoke in the air from Canada wildfires, high temps in 80s Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm, with high temperatures between 84 and 88.

Air quality alerts have been issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. because of elevated ozone levels and there is also smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Wednesday night will be fair.

Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday. The high temperatures will be in the 90s and there is a tiny chance of a storm.

Friday will also be partly sunny and brings a better chance of thunderstorms and downpours in the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s.

Saturday’s forecast is for scattered showers and it will be cooler, with temperatures in the 70s.