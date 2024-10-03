Mix of clouds and sun Thursday; high temperatures in 70s

Thursday is here and the day will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

We will have sun and some clouds on Friday too and the day will be mild with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

A morning sprinkle is expected on Saturday, then it will be sunny and warm, with temperatures near 75 degrees or so.

Sunday will bring fair weather and it will be near 72 degrees.

Showers are possible on Monday and we will have sharply cooler weather.