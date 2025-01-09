StormTracker

Scattered flurries, temps to feel like single digits to teens Thursday

Thursday will be another chilly day with more wind and gusts between 25 and 45 miles per hour.

The windchills will make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits and teens all day.  

Some scattered snow flurries are also likely.

Then it will be fair and turn less windy overnight and we have a nice day ahead on Friday.

Light periods of snow are heading our way on Saturday and around one inch is expected.

