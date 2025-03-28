StormTracker

Warmer Friday; temperatures Saturday could range from 40s to 70s across CT

Friday is a little cloudier and warmer than Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Then, we are in for what could be a wide range of temperatures on Saturday, depending on where you are.

But first, a few scattered rain showers are possible Friday night as temperatures cool into the 40s.

Then, Saturday will likely feature a 30-degree temperature range across the state.

Highs tomorrow will be well into the 70s in southwestern Connecticut but only top out in the 40s and 50s in the northeast hills.

A few more rain showers are possible on Saturday night before cooler temps on Sunday.

