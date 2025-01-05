StormTracker

Cool and breezy end to the first weekend of 2025

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a cool and breezy end to the first weekend of 2025.

It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It'll feel cooler than the temperature suggests through the day, thanks to the steady wind blowing in from the west.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Feels-like temperatures will range from the 10s to the 20s through the afternoon.

Outside of a snow flurry, it will be dry.

A cold week is on tap as a major winter storm misses us to the south, yet makes it windy here.

The coldest days upcoming will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the 20s, but feels like temperatures in the 10s.

Our weather will stay mainly dry with no major snowstorms forecast for our area in the next several days.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us