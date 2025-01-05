We have a cool and breezy end to the first weekend of 2025.

It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

It'll feel cooler than the temperature suggests through the day, thanks to the steady wind blowing in from the west.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Feels-like temperatures will range from the 10s to the 20s through the afternoon.

Outside of a snow flurry, it will be dry.

A cold week is on tap as a major winter storm misses us to the south, yet makes it windy here.

The coldest days upcoming will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the 20s, but feels like temperatures in the 10s.

Our weather will stay mainly dry with no major snowstorms forecast for our area in the next several days.