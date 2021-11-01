Cool and Calm Start to November

We're starting the month of November with cool temperatures and calm weather.

Today will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times during the day with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible.

Temperatures will chill out as the week goes on.

Tomorrow is mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. The day is looking mostly dry, but there is a slight chance of rain on Election Day.

Starting tomorrow night, frost and freeze issues are possible.

Morning lows will fall to around or below freezing starting Wednesday morning away from the sound.

Wednesday looks sunny with a high near 51.

The morning lows at or around freezing away from the sound will continue Thursday morning and Friday morning.

