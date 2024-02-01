StormTracker

Cool and cloudy Thursday with some breaks of sun

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will be another cloudy day, but there will be some breaks when the sun comes through.

The first day of February will be cool, not cold, with high temperatures between 38 and 45 degrees, which is above average.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists expect some rain overnight and some wet snow showers are possible.

After the early morning showers end on Friday, some sun is possible and we will enjoy sun this weekend.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us