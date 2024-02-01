Cool and cloudy Thursday with some breaks of sun

Thursday will be another cloudy day, but there will be some breaks when the sun comes through.

The first day of February will be cool, not cold, with high temperatures between 38 and 45 degrees, which is above average.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists expect some rain overnight and some wet snow showers are possible.

After the early morning showers end on Friday, some sun is possible and we will enjoy sun this weekend.

