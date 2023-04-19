Cool and Partly Cloudy Today, Warmer Temps in Days Ahead

We're continuing the workweek with a cool and partly cloudy day, but warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday is sunny and much warmer with highs in the 80s inland and in the 60s at shoreline.

Clouds will increase on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.

Our meteorologists are tracking rain for Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.