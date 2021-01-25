Cool Day Today Ahead of Snow Tomorrow Afternoon, Night

After a bitter cold weekend, today will be cool and sunny before some snow arrives tomorrow.

There will be bright sunshine today with highs in the mid 30s. It will not be as windy as it was this weekend.

By tomorrow am, there will be clouds with highs in the low 30s.

Snow develops tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night, the snow will be light to moderate in intensity.

Snow develops tomorrow afternoon and continues into the night and Wednesday AM. It's not a lot, but it's enough to create a few headaches (or celebrations). This was once a miss, out to sea, but now it looks like a "hit". So plan accordingly. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/lllJGAW09x — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 25, 2021

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists say 1" to 2" inches of snow is possible. It may be more in parts of northeastern Connecticut. Our team of meteorologists are continuing to track the storm as it gets closer.

There is a possibility for early morning snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A major storm misses us on Thursday.

