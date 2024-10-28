Cool start, fall temperatures expected Monday

The new workweek is off to a cool start and fall temperatures are expected on Monday.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s to 30s in the morning.

We'll stay mostly sunny with fall temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The elevated fire danger continues, but we could see a few rain chances this week. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like a lot of rainfall.

Looking ahead to Halloween, there will be a BIG warm up.

Record highs look possible for Halloween with a high of 82.