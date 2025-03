We have a beautiful day on tap on Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Spring arrives at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s.

Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain will flip to snow on Friday. It may leave some snow on grassy surfaces. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

