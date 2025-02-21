StormTracker

Cool, sunny and breezy Friday; warmer temperatures on the way

It could get close to 50 degrees in parts of Connecticut at times next week.

We have another cool day before temperatures rise for the weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour and temperatures between the high-20s and low-30s.

This will keep wind chills in the 10s through much of the day.

Winds will gradually calm through the night and temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, but they will be closer to average by Saturday afternoon.

The mostly clear skies will stick with us through Friday night and Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 40s and they will stay that way through the end of February.

It could even get close to 50 degrees in parts of Connecticut at times next week.

The weather should remain dry through the weekend.

A few snow showers are possible to our north on Sunday and there’s a small chance of precipitation through the next workweek, with chances for some rain showers on Tuesday and Thursday.

