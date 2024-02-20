StormTracker

Cool temperatures and bright sun on tap for Tuesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Tuesday! We have bright sun and cool temperatures on tap for today.

It will be a cold start in the morning. Temperatures are between 5 and 20 degrees.

As the day goes on, there will be bright sun, light winds and blue skies. The temperatures will be cold, but it will feel good outside.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers are possible Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will be more mild.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us