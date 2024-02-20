Cool temperatures and bright sun on tap for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We have bright sun and cool temperatures on tap for today.

It will be a cold start in the morning. Temperatures are between 5 and 20 degrees.

As the day goes on, there will be bright sun, light winds and blue skies. The temperatures will be cold, but it will feel good outside.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Showers are possible Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will be more mild.

