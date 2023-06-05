connecticut weather

Cool temperatures and clouds to start the new workweek

Happy Monday! We're starting the new workweek with cool temperatures and lots of clouds.

There will be sunny breaks in western Connecticut. A few showers are possible in eastern Connecticut.

The temperatures for Monday will be a bit milder, but still below normal. Highs will be near 73.

As we look ahead to Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 74.

Wednesday and Thursday look cloudy with highs near 70.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
