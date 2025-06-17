StormTracker

Cool weather, rain showers before heat returns

Tuesday will be our coolest day in the next one to two weeks as clouds and showers keep temperatures in the 60s for the rest of the day.

Rain showers will be on and off, adding up to around a quarter-inch of accumulation.

The air will feel damp today and tonight as relative humidity levels remain high. Areas of fog and mist will be likely, too.

Temperatures will begin to climb in the coming days, through the 70s tomorrow, then leaping into the lower 90s on Thursday.

Feels-like temperatures will approach the mid-90s on Thursday afternoon.

Take it easy in the heat!

Thursday will only be a brief preview of the heat coming our way from Sunday to next Wednesday, when temperatures will reach around 95 degrees and feel as hot as 105 degrees.

These numbers will be close to record heat for late June.

