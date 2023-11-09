Cool with some showers on Thursday

We will have considerable clouds and cool temperatures on Thursday.

Expect spotty showers of light rain or sleet until 9 a.m. and just a few showers after that.

Some clearing is possible by mid-afternoon and it will be clear and fair on Thursday night.

Friday will be cloudy and dry with temperatures in the 50s.

We will have lots of sun over the weekend, but it will be colder than average.