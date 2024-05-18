Cooler and cloudy to start the weekend

Happy Saturday!

It's a cooler and dreary start to the weekend. Cloudy conditions stick with us through most of the day.

Showers are also expected, but it doesn't look like a washout. Some dry time should mix in between showers.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Rain eventually moves out and some partial clearing is possible overnight.

Sunday looks drier and warmer.

