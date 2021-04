The new work week will feature cooler temperatures and lots of clouds.

Some scattered morning showers are possible. Today's high temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tomorrow will have some sun with highs in the 60s. Wednesday also looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

We have a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.