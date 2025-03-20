StormTracker

Cooler temperatures as spring begins

Spring is beginning with lots of clouds and spotty drizzle.

And while the new season is here, Thursday will be considerably colder than Wednesday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Fast-moving showers will move in after 8 p.m. and they will be gone by morning.

Then it will clear on Friday and the day will be windy and seasonable with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures near 60 degrees and Sunday will be fair, but chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

More rain is on the way for Monday.

