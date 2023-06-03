connecticut weather

Cooler Temperatures, Clouds Settle in for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After record breaking heat on Friday, dramatically cooler air settles in to the state for the weekend.

The high at Windsor Locks made it to 94 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 91 degrees set back in 1961. Today's high temperatures are expected to be about 30 degrees cooler.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be 76 degrees.

Low pressure looks to keep grey skies and cooler temperatures for most of the weekend. While some sun cannot be ruled out on Sunday, a few late day showers and clouds are also expected.

High temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 70s by the start of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

