Cooler Temperatures for Mother's Day

By Darren Sweeney

A cold front moved through the state yesterday bringing cooler air for Mother's Day Sunday.

The last couple of days have featured high temperatures well above average in the 80s. The cold front will bring a more seasonable day today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The average high for this time of the year should be around 71 degrees.

Warmer air makes a return for Monday and Tuesday with highs once again approaching 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Cooler weather returns for the middle of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

