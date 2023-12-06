StormTracker

Cooler temperatures on Wednesday, some flurries possible

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days of the week

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cooler air has settled in for the next couple of days.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s for much of the state and there could be some flurries in parts of the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tonight, some clearing is expected and temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Wind chills Thursday morning fall into the teens for most of the state.

Warmer air begins to build in on Friday, with highs in the 40s expected.

Local

Yale 13 mins ago

From Barbie's unexpected wisdom to dissent among Kennedys, Yale ranks the top quotes of 2023

bald eagle 3 hours ago

Injured bald eagle takes flight months after being hit by car

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us