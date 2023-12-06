Cooler temperatures on Wednesday, some flurries possible

Cooler air has settled in for the next couple of days.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s for much of the state and there could be some flurries in parts of the state.

Tonight, some clearing is expected and temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Wind chills Thursday morning fall into the teens for most of the state.

Warmer air begins to build in on Friday, with highs in the 40s expected.

