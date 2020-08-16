first alert weather

Cooler Temperatures, Showers to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Yesterday was the coolest day across Connecticut since July 17. Today will also feature cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

An area of low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north will combine to bring us an east wind off of the ocean. That east wind will keep temperatures in the 70s today.

The storm to our south will be too far away to bring us a soaking rain, but we will likely see scattered showers from time to time today.

The showers today will not help the precipitation deficit the state is facing. A moderate drought continues for much of northern Connecticut.

Local

new haven 57 mins ago

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized After Shooting in New Haven

New Britain 14 hours ago

New Britain PD School Supply Drive Held at Target After Store Manager Asks Officers to Leave

Track Sunday's showers using our interactive radar here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us