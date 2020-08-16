Cooler Temperatures, Showers to End the Weekend

Yesterday was the coolest day across Connecticut since July 17. Today will also feature cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

An area of low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north will combine to bring us an east wind off of the ocean. That east wind will keep temperatures in the 70s today.

The storm to our south will be too far away to bring us a soaking rain, but we will likely see scattered showers from time to time today.

The showers today will not help the precipitation deficit the state is facing. A moderate drought continues for much of northern Connecticut.

