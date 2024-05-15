Cooler temperatures with on and off showers through the day

Cooler temperatures are on tap for Wednesday and there will be on and off showers through the day.

The summer-like temperatures we enjoyed on Tuesday are gone and Wednesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.

There will be on and off showers throughout the day. It won't be a washout.

More widespread rain may move in on Wednesday evening.

The heavy rain will continue through Thursday morning.

The afternoon will be less wet. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday looks drier and partly sunny. Temperatures will be near 80.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.