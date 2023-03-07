connecticut weather

Cooler Temps and Gusty Winds on Tap for Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies with gusty northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 30s, which is cooler than normal.

Fair weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Friday is milder with highs near 48s.

Our meteorologists are tracking the potential for a storm this weekend. At this point, it's too early to determine what the storm could consist of.

