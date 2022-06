We're continuing the workweek with cooler temperatures and scattered showers are possible today.

Widely scattered showers are possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Some sun breaks out tomorrow with one or two showers. Highs will be in the 70s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fair weather returns Friday and remains through the weekend. The weekend will have highs in the lower 90s and looks great for a day at the beach!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.