Cooler Temps Today; Light Snow, Rain Moves Into Conn. Tonight

Our meteorologists are tracking light snow and rain that will move into the state tonight.

The day starts sunny, but the sunshine will give way to clouds.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 40s.

This evening, light snow and rain will develop. It's possible there could be some freezing rain in some hill towns.

There may be a few slick spots in the hills.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday looks cloudy with rain developing late. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

