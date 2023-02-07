connecticut weather

Cooler Temps Today; Light Snow, Rain Moves Into Conn. Tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our meteorologists are tracking light snow and rain that will move into the state tonight.

The day starts sunny, but the sunshine will give way to clouds.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 40s.

This evening, light snow and rain will develop. It's possible there could be some freezing rain in some hill towns.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There may be a few slick spots in the hills.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 40s.

Local

old lyme 8 hours ago

I-95 South in Old Lyme Reopens After Car Accident

meriden 8 hours ago

Meriden Honors Firefighters, Good Samaritans Who Helped Family Escape Fire

Thursday looks cloudy with rain developing late. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us