We have a cooler day ahead with low humidity and some scattered showers.

Today will bring clouds, a mix of sun, a few scattered showers and cooler than normal temperatures.

Sweet start to the day. Sunshine will blend with cloudiness and a few showers are likely. Not a washout, but we've seen better. Tomorrow looks fantastic. #NBCCT #lookingwest #farmingtoncamera pic.twitter.com/DLapPujIX0 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 19, 2020

Thursday and Friday will be bright and warmer and there is a chance of storms on Sunday.

The tropics look active, but there are no named storms right now.

