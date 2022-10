A cold front moved through the state on Friday night bringing much cooler weather to the state for the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday made it to 80 degrees at Windsor Locks. Today's high temperatures will only make it between 55 to 60 degrees.

Yesterday's high made it up to 80 at #BDL. Today's highs will stay in the 50s (near 60 at the shore) #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU pic.twitter.com/8btVfe20Ts — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 8, 2022

A frost advisory has been issued for most of the state for Sunday morning except for the shoreline. Many towns will see lows in the 30s.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 60s on Sunday.

