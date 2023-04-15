Cooling Temperatures, Increasing Shower Chances Today

Yesterday's record heat will be replaced by gradually cooling temperatures over the weekend.

The high reached 96 degrees at Windsor Locks yesterday. That tied the all-time highest April temperature on record.

A look at yesterday's very impressive, record breaking warmth. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/81kQmOV4aa — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 15, 2023

Today, temperatures will still average 15-20 degrees above average. Highs will top out in the 70s inland and 60s at the shoreline thanks to an onshore breeze.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Along with the somewhat cooler air today, shower chances will increase for late afternoon into this evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible.

The cooling trend will continue into the start of next week with high temperatures closer to 60 degrees by Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.