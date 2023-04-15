connecticut weather

Cooling Temperatures, Increasing Shower Chances Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Yesterday's record heat will be replaced by gradually cooling temperatures over the weekend.

The high reached 96 degrees at Windsor Locks yesterday. That tied the all-time highest April temperature on record.

Today, temperatures will still average 15-20 degrees above average. Highs will top out in the 70s inland and 60s at the shoreline thanks to an onshore breeze.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Along with the somewhat cooler air today, shower chances will increase for late afternoon into this evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible.

The cooling trend will continue into the start of next week with high temperatures closer to 60 degrees by Tuesday.

Local

new haven 1 hour ago

Freddy Fixer Parade Set to Return, Concerns About Overtime Costs Linger

shelton 2 hours ago

4-Alarm Fire at Recycling Center in Shelton Causes Road Closure

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us