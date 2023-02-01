connecticut weather

Dangerous Wind Chills Later This Week

Feels Like Temperatures Fall Well Below Zero Friday and Saturday

By Rachael Jay

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to monitor dangerous cold on the way.

A wind chill watch was issued Wednesday morning ahead of the anticipated Arctic Blast.

While the initial watch didn't include all of Connecticut, our meteorologists urge southern counties to prepare for subzero wind chills in the double digits.

The cold is short lived as milder, above average, air returns Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

