Heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through Monday morning

We have some morning downpours and thunderstorms on Monday.

Then the skies will clear out and we will have mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze.

Monday night will be clear and chilly with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring sun, mixed with clouds and high temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70.

Thursday will be cooler and high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

The weather will be sweet on Friday and the weekend.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are also watching Hurricane Milton, which is a Category 3 story.

It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.