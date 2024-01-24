Dozens of schools have a delay as snow, sleet may create a slippery morning commute

Dozens of schools have a delayed opening as a combination of light snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for a slippery morning commute on Wednesday.

The full list of school delays can be found here.

Overnight, the wintry mix transitioned to all snow. Most cities and towns got a coating while the hill towns saw about an inch and a half.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The snow has mostly ended, though a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the whole state except the immediate shoreline through early this evening.

There are areas of drizzle and fog. In cities and towns where temperatures remain just below freezing, some minor icing is possible. This could create for a slippery morning commute.

Temperatures will creep up a few degrees during the day Wednesday into the night.

Periods of rain will move in for the evening and overnight before tapering off Thursday morning.

Thursday will be gray with more rain at night. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

The rain will end on Friday morning. There will be very mild temperatures on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.