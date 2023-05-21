Drier and Warmer Weather Returns for the Rest of the Weekend

Happy Sunday! After a whole lot of rain across the state yesterday, we're back to drier and warmer weather today. Some spots saw close to 3 inches of rain! Here's a few of the rain totals from yesterday.

We have our chance to salvage our weekend with a decent day today. Clouds this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. Most locations will be in the 70s this afternoon.

A dry and mild patter will stay with us for most of the week. By Memorial Day Weekend, highs in the 70s and 80s will be common. Late in the weekend and early next week, we could see a few showers and storms around.

