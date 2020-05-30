Temps Near 80 Today; Drier, Cooler Air Moves in This Weekend

After a couple of days of heat and humidity, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking cooler, drier air working in for the second part of the weekend.

A cold front moved through the state on Saturday morning with drier air working into the state. Today will still be a warm day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees in many parts of the state (along with much more comfortable air moves in).

Another push of cooler air moves in tonight with a spot shower possible. Sunday will feature more sunshine and temperatures that will run about 10 degrees cooler than today.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain cooler into the upper 60's. Get your forecast details here.