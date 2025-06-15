StormTracker

Mostly cloudy and cool start to the week before a large warm-up

By Alexis Clemons

Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the night as temperatures drop into the 50s.

High temperatures will only be in the 60s and 70s again for Monday with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Tuesday will warm a little more as humidity gradually increases.

A few showers will be possible late Tuesday, but the best chance for rain comes will be the potential for thunderstorms on Thursday.

Highs will be back in the 80s on Wednesday before warming to near 90 on Thursday.

Thursday could even see a heat index in the mid-90s ahead of the thunderstorm chance.

Warmer than average temperatures should stick around as we enter the official season of summer on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

